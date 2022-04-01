Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Fluidigm stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.69. The company had a trading volume of 24,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,436. Fluidigm has a 12-month low of $2.67 and a 12-month high of $7.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.45.
Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 45.36% and a negative return on equity of 40.15%. The company had revenue of $38.27 million during the quarter.
Fluidigm Company Profile (Get Rating)
Fluidigm Corp. is engaged in the development, manufacture, and marketing of biotechnology tools for life sciences research. It sells preparatory and analytical instruments for mass cytometry, polymerase chain reaction, library prep, single cell genomics, and consumables including integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs), assays, and reagents.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fluidigm (FLDM)
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in April
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
Receive News & Ratings for Fluidigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluidigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.