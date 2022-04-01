Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Fluidigm stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.69. The company had a trading volume of 24,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,436. Fluidigm has a 12-month low of $2.67 and a 12-month high of $7.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 45.36% and a negative return on equity of 40.15%. The company had revenue of $38.27 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Fluidigm by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 3,515,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,779,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fluidigm by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,955,086 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,664,000 after purchasing an additional 23,251 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Fluidigm during the first quarter valued at $24,188,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Fluidigm by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,467,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,751,000 after purchasing an additional 14,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fluidigm by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,375,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 26,003 shares during the last quarter. 76.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluidigm Corp. is engaged in the development, manufacture, and marketing of biotechnology tools for life sciences research. It sells preparatory and analytical instruments for mass cytometry, polymerase chain reaction, library prep, single cell genomics, and consumables including integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs), assays, and reagents.

