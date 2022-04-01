Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.
Forum Energy Technologies stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.50. The stock had a trading volume of 286 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,093. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.10. Forum Energy Technologies has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $28.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $132.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 3.63.
In other Forum Energy Technologies news, insider Scf Partners, Inc. sold 6,906 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total transaction of $163,257.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 40,890 shares of company stock valued at $992,491 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,014,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,397 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 147.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 513,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 305,506 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 407.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,129 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 8,131 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in Forum Energy Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $352,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.23% of the company’s stock.
Forum Energy Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Forum Energy Technologies, Inc is a global oilfield products company. THe firm serves the drilling, downhole, subsea, completions, and production sectors of the energy industry. It operates through following segments: Drilling and Downhole, Completions, Production, and Corporate. The Drilling and Downhole segment provides services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction and services markets.
