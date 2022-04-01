Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.28), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ FRLN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.11. 168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,021,696. Freeline Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $15.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.12 and its 200-day moving average is $2.16.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Freeline Therapeutics by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 210,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $293,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Freeline Therapeutics by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 7,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. 27.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FRLN shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Freeline Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Freeline Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Redburn Partners raised Freeline Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

About Freeline Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

