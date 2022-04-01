Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.28), Fidelity Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ FRLN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.11. 168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,021,696. Freeline Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $15.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.12 and its 200-day moving average is $2.16.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Freeline Therapeutics by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 210,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $293,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Freeline Therapeutics by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 7,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. 27.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Freeline Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Freeline Therapeutics (FRLN)
