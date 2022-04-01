Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €36.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FREGet Rating) received a €36.00 ($39.56) price objective from equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.96% from the stock’s previous close.

FRE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €35.00 ($38.46) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €36.00 ($39.56) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($43.96) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($53.85) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a €51.00 ($56.04) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €42.56 ($46.77).

Shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA stock traded up €0.64 ($0.70) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €33.35 ($36.64). The company had a trading volume of 1,789,401 shares. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €60.16 ($66.11) and a one year high of €80.00 ($87.91). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €33.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of €36.54.

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (Get Rating)

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

