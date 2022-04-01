Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Plans $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FRD traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.67. The company had a trading volume of 242 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,047. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.67. Friedman Industries has a 12 month low of $7.37 and a 12 month high of $15.63.

Get Friedman Industries alerts:

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Friedman Industries had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 47.02%. The business had revenue of $51.66 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Friedman Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Friedman Industries by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Friedman Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $414,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Friedman Industries by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 6,510 shares in the last quarter. 41.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Friedman Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

About Friedman Industries (Get Rating)

Friedman Industries, Inc engages in the provision of manufacture and trade of steel products. It operates through the Coil and Tubular segments. The Coil segment produces and markets hot-rolled steel and coils. The Tubular segment focuses on the operation of two electric resistance welded pipe mills with a combined outside diameter.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Friedman Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Friedman Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.