Frontier Developments (OTC:FRRDF) Lifted to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Frontier Developments (OTC:FRRDF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

FRRDF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Frontier Developments from GBX 2,500 ($32.75) to GBX 2,000 ($26.20) in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Frontier Developments from GBX 2,408 ($31.54) to GBX 1,855 ($24.30) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

FRRDF stock opened at $32.50 on Monday. Frontier Developments has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $11.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.50.

Frontier Developments Plc engages in the development of videogames. The company was founded by David John Braben on January 28, 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

