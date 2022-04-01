Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 77,838 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,753,693 shares.The stock last traded at $11.31 and had previously closed at $11.33.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ULCC. Bank of America raised Frontier Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontier Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Frontier Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.69.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.05.

Frontier Group ( NASDAQ:ULCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.41 million. Frontier Group had a negative net margin of 4.95% and a negative return on equity of 63.79%. Frontier Group’s quarterly revenue was up 128.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Indigo Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,426,778,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 12.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,171,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,870,000 after purchasing an additional 448,086 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 6.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,346,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,055,000 after purchasing an additional 147,205 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,247,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,501,000 after purchasing an additional 128,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Frontier Group by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,179,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,415,000 after purchasing an additional 234,862 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.46% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ULCC)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 120 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center.

