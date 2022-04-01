FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:FRPH traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.82. The stock had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,703. FRP has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.62 and its 200 day moving average is $57.13. The stock has a market cap of $544.14 million, a P/E ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.63.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 90.38% and a return on equity of 0.95%. The company had revenue of $8.40 million for the quarter.

In related news, President David H. Devilliers, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total value of $85,395.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.48, for a total value of $47,880.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in FRP by 125.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in FRP by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 587,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,939,000 after purchasing an additional 10,353 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of FRP by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FRP by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 12,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of FRP by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. 46.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRP Company Profile (Get Rating)

FRP Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Development, Mining Royalty Lands and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases and manages warehouse and office buildings primarily located in the Baltimore, Northern Virginia and Washington DC area.

