FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,900 shares, a growth of 30.3% from the February 28th total of 59,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FSBW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FS Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of FSBW traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.89. 2,351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,343. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.96 million, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. FS Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.32 and a 12-month high of $36.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.42.

FS Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FSBW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $30.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.55 million. As a group, research analysts predict that FS Bancorp will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.60%.

In other FS Bancorp news, Director Mark Tueffers sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $117,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSBW. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FS Bancorp by 100.0% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in FS Bancorp by 342.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FS Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in FS Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in FS Bancorp by 251.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Home Lending segments. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment focuses on diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, automated teller machines (ATM), online banking platforms, mobile banking apps, and telephone banking.

