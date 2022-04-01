Function X (FX) Price Hits $0.58 on Major Exchanges

Function X (FX) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. One Function X coin can currently be purchased for about $0.58 or 0.00001286 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Function X has a market capitalization of $235.93 million and approximately $3.16 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Function X has traded 21.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44,968.64 or 1.00169158 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00062802 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00028689 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002088 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00011420 BTC.

Function X Profile

FX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx . The official website for Function X is functionx.io . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

