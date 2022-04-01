FW Thorpe Plc (LON:TFW) Insider Anthony Cooper Sells 5,500 Shares

FW Thorpe Plc (LON:TFW – Get Rating) insider Anthony Cooper sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 455 ($5.96), for a total transaction of £25,025 ($32,780.98).

Anthony Cooper also recently made the following trade(s):

Get FW Thorpe alerts:

On Monday, March 21st, Anthony Cooper sold 7,100 shares of FW Thorpe stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 415 ($5.44), for a total transaction of £29,465 ($38,597.07).

Shares of LON:TFW opened at GBX 460 ($6.03) on Friday. FW Thorpe Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 331 ($4.34) and a 52 week high of GBX 525 ($6.88). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 441.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 452.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80. The company has a market cap of £538.53 million and a PE ratio of 32.90.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a GBX 3.81 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. FW Thorpe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.40%.

FW Thorpe Company Profile (Get Rating)

FW Thorpe Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies professional lighting equipment in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Europe, and internationally. The company offers professional lighting and control systems, including recessed, surface, and suspended luminaires; emergency lighting systems; hazardous area lighting; high and low bay luminaires; lighting controls; and exterior lighting products for commercial, industrial, education, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, display, and hospitality markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FW Thorpe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FW Thorpe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.