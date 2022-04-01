FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Issued By Barrington Research

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) – Barrington Research increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Copart in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now expects that the business services provider will earn $4.34 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.33. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Copart’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.83 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CPRT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.33.

Shares of CPRT opened at $125.47 on Friday. Copart has a 52-week low of $104.79 and a 52-week high of $161.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.45. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $867.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.99 million. Copart had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 34.51%. The business’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 585,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,242,000 after purchasing an additional 68,539 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Copart by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,351,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $178,233,000 after buying an additional 49,480 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Copart by 33.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Copart by 27.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in Copart by 106.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

