FY2022 EPS Estimates for BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) Increased by Analyst

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for BCB Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.97 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.93. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BCB Bancorp’s FY2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

Get BCB Bancorp alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BCBP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered BCB Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

NASDAQ BCBP opened at $18.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. BCB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.89 and a twelve month high of $19.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.98 million, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.95 and its 200 day moving average is $16.15.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.12. BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 28.24%. The firm had revenue of $27.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.70 million.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BCB Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,140,000. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 147.9% in the third quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 83,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 50,003 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 90,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 47,974 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 176.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 30,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 68.2% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 69,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 28,389 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. BCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.16%.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

BCB Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers loans, deposit products, and retail and commercial banking services. The company was founded on May 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Bayonne, NJ.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.