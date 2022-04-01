FY2022 EPS Estimates for Cathay General Bancorp Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:CATY)

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the bank will post earnings of $4.13 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.89. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s FY2023 earnings at $4.66 EPS.

CATY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $44.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.22 and its 200 day moving average is $44.10. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1-year low of $35.51 and a 1-year high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $175.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.02 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 41.37% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.79%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 6.0% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,329 shares of the bank’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 23.6% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 41,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $1,126,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 0.7% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 157,931 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,537,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.62% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

