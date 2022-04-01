FY2022 EPS Estimates for First Bank Increased by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:FRBA)

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) – DA Davidson boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for First Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.68 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.60. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Bank’s FY2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Get First Bank alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FRBA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Bank in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ FRBA opened at $14.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.49. First Bank has a 1 year low of $10.85 and a 1 year high of $15.90.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $22.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 million. First Bank had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 35.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRBA. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in First Bank by 106.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of First Bank by 72.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of First Bank by 92.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of First Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Bank during the third quarter valued at $79,000.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

First Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank, which offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses in its Central and Southern New Jersey markets. Its primary focus within community banking encompasses the firm’s primary business, which includes providing a wide range of commercial and retail and related banking services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.