FY2023 EPS Estimates for AB SKF (publ) Decreased by Analyst (OTCMKTS:SKFRY)

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report issued on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Maidi now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.80 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.91.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 205 to SEK 180 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 250 to SEK 210 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 245 to SEK 235 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 260 to SEK 240 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AB SKF (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.90.

SKFRY stock opened at $16.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.03 and a 200 day moving average of $22.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. AB SKF has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $30.50.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter. AB SKF (publ) had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 17.55%.

AB SKF (publ) engages in the design, development, and manufacture of bearings, seals, lubrication systems, and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial and automotive seals, lubrication management solutions, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, vehicle aftermarket, and waste electric and electronic equipment products.

