Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) PT Lowered to $0.50 at Berenberg Bank

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from $0.90 to $0.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 9.55% from the company’s previous close.

GAU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Galiano Gold from $2.80 to $2.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cormark decreased their price target on Galiano Gold from $1.00 to $0.80 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Galiano Gold from $1.75 to $0.75 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Galiano Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.10.

GAU traded down $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.55. 510,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 803,050. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $124.35 million, a P/E ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.86.

Galiano Gold ( NYSEMKT:GAU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.42). Analysts expect that Galiano Gold will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Galiano Gold by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,872,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after buying an additional 28,174 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Galiano Gold by 159.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 38,813 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Galiano Gold by 9.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 605,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 51,428 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Galiano Gold by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 139,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 52,221 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Galiano Gold in the third quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

Galiano Gold Company Profile

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

