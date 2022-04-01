Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9,097.29

Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 9,097.29 ($119.17) and traded as low as GBX 7,265 ($95.17). Games Workshop Group shares last traded at GBX 7,265 ($95.17), with a volume of 60,049 shares changing hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a £125 ($163.74) price objective on shares of Games Workshop Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.41 billion and a PE ratio of 20.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 7,486.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 9,097.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.35.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 70 ($0.92) per share. This is an increase from Games Workshop Group’s previous dividend of $65.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. Games Workshop Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.70%.

About Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW)

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures miniature figures and games. It operates through Trade, Retail, and Online segments. The company's games include Warhammer: Age of Sigmar; Warhammer 40,000; Horus Heresy; and Middle-earth strategy battle game. It also publishes short stories, audio dramas, full length novels, and audio books under the Black Library name through physical bookstores, third party online platforms, and other retail and specialist stores; and develops digital content for animation and TV.

