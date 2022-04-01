Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Shares Gap Down to $4.70

Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.70, but opened at $4.55. Gannett shares last traded at $4.51, with a volume of 17,000 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GCI. StockNews.com began coverage on Gannett in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Gannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

The company has a market capitalization of $643.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.46.

In other Gannett news, Director Laurence Tarica acquired 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GCI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Gannett by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,820,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,636,000 after purchasing an additional 259,054 shares during the last quarter. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Gannett by 0.6% during the third quarter. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC now owns 6,725,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,927,000 after acquiring an additional 42,357 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Gannett by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,860,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,237,000 after acquiring an additional 18,585 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Gannett by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,910,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,171,000 after acquiring an additional 339,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gannett by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,316,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,677,000 after acquiring an additional 146,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

About Gannett (NYSE:GCI)

Gannett Media Corp. provided media and marketing solutions. The company was founded on November 21, 2014 and headquartered in McLean, VA.

