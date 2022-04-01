Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) Short Interest Up 44.6% in March

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,930,000 shares, a growth of 44.6% from the February 28th total of 11,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 11.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOTU. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Gaotu Techedu by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 6,161 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Gaotu Techedu during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Gaotu Techedu during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Gaotu Techedu during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gaotu Techedu during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 20.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Gaotu Techedu alerts:

Shares of NYSE GOTU opened at $1.72 on Friday. Gaotu Techedu has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $39.01. The firm has a market cap of $438.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of -1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.93 and a 200 day moving average of $2.35.

Gaotu Techedu ( NYSE:GOTU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a negative return on equity of 92.01% and a negative net margin of 47.02%. The firm had revenue of $173.03 million during the quarter.

Separately, CLSA upgraded shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $8.80.

Gaotu Techedu Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gaotu Techedu, Inc is a technology-driven education company. Its core expertise is in online K-12 courses, and online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The company’s K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gaotu Techedu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaotu Techedu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.