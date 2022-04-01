Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Purchased by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments lifted its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 132,843 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,701 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Gartner were worth $44,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Gartner by 553.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Gartner by 1,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.41, for a total value of $273,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America started coverage on Gartner in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Gartner in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $347.80.

Shares of IT stock opened at $297.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $306.42. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.15 and a 12-month high of $368.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.53. Gartner had a return on equity of 149.70% and a net margin of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

