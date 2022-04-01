Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.50.

GATO has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Gatos Silver from C$12.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Gatos Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Gatos Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Gatos Silver from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Gatos Silver from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of GATO stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 440,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,725,254. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.13 and a 200-day moving average of $9.15. Gatos Silver has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $20.26.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Gatos Silver by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,479,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,115,000 after purchasing an additional 658,173 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Gatos Silver by 110,387.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 26,493 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Gatos Silver by 132.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 27,248 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Gatos Silver by 170.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 18,177 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Gatos Silver by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 35,359 shares during the period. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

