Gear4music (LON:G4M) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $499.53

Gear4music (Holdings) plc (LON:G4M – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 499.53 ($6.54) and traded as low as GBX 380.55 ($4.98). Gear4music shares last traded at GBX 383.60 ($5.02), with a volume of 29,331 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.55, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 499.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 687.34. The stock has a market cap of £81.72 million and a PE ratio of 9.27.

Gear4music Company Profile

Gear4music (Holdings) plc engages in the retail of musical instruments and equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides electric, acoustic, and bass guitars, and related accessories, such as guitar amplifiers and effects pedals; drums and percussion products consisting electronic drums, acoustic drum kits, drum pads, hybrid drumming products, cymbals, snare drums, individual drums, and drum hardware and accessories, such as noise controllers, parts and spares, and drumsticks; and pianos and keyboards, such as digital, stage, hybrid, and grand pianos, as well as MIDI keyboards, synth key products, and accessories.

