Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 80 ($1.05) price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GEMD. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.92) price target on shares of Gem Diamonds in a report on Monday, March 7th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.31) price target on shares of Gem Diamonds in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Gem Diamonds stock opened at GBX 56.60 ($0.74) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £79.54 million and a P/E ratio of 7.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 52.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 52.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43. Gem Diamonds has a 1-year low of GBX 42.36 ($0.55) and a 1-year high of GBX 79.40 ($1.04).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from Gem Diamonds’s previous dividend of $0.03. Gem Diamonds’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.32%.

Gem Diamonds Limited operates diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the LetÂeng mine located in the located in the Maluti Mountains of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

