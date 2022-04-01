Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Short Interest Down 18.7% in March

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a decrease of 18.7% from the February 28th total of 1,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 834,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 10,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $199,075.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 14,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total transaction of $279,030.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,292 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,480. 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,865 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GNK traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,738. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.10 and a 200 day moving average of $17.61. Genco Shipping & Trading has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $24.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $987.69 million, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.59.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.10. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 33.27% and a return on equity of 22.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Research analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.38%. This is a boost from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.76%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GNK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Genco Shipping & Trading from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

About Genco Shipping & Trading (Get Rating)

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

