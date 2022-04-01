Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC) Short Interest Update

Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, an increase of 29.5% from the February 28th total of 26,100 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GENC shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gencor Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gencor Industries in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

GENC stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.18. The company had a trading volume of 6,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,972. Gencor Industries has a 1 year low of $10.06 and a 1 year high of $13.60. The company has a market capitalization of $149.22 million, a P/E ratio of 38.08 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.19.

Gencor Industries ( NASDAQ:GENC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.11 million for the quarter. Gencor Industries had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 2.39%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GENC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 8,063 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 281.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gencor Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $865,000. Finally, Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 160,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

Gencor Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gencor Industries, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing and sales of heavy machinery and related equipment used in the production of highway construction materials, synthetic fuels and environmental control equipment. Its products include asphalt plants, combustion systems and industrial incinerators, fluid heat transfer systems and asphalt pavers.

