GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.05 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) will post $1.05 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for GFL Environmental’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.03 billion and the highest is $1.07 billion. GFL Environmental posted sales of $937.05 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GFL Environmental will report full-year sales of $4.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.59 billion to $4.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.90 billion to $5.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for GFL Environmental.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 9.39% and a positive return on equity of 2.80%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GFL shares. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GFL Environmental from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. TD Securities dropped their price target on GFL Environmental from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on GFL Environmental in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.45.

Shares of NYSE:GFL opened at $32.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.83 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.30. GFL Environmental has a fifty-two week low of $25.91 and a fifty-two week high of $43.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is -3.17%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GFL. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 211.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,771,000 after purchasing an additional 399,042 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 1.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the third quarter worth $219,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in GFL Environmental during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in GFL Environmental by 156.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,121,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,684,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177,420 shares during the last quarter. 58.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

