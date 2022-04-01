Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Shares Gap Down to $57.63

Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $57.63, but opened at $55.72. Gitlab shares last traded at $55.76, with a volume of 860 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GTLB. Zacks Investment Research raised Gitlab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Gitlab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America cut their price target on Gitlab from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Gitlab from $115.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Gitlab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.56.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.36.

Gitlab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. Research analysts expect that Gitlab Inc will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Gitlab during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,007,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gitlab during the 4th quarter valued at about $169,817,000. T Ventures Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in Gitlab during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,913,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Gitlab in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,875,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Gitlab in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

About Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB)

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

