Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Glatfelter from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Get Glatfelter alerts:

NYSE:GLT traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $12.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,601. The company has a market capitalization of $555.62 million, a P/E ratio of 77.38 and a beta of 1.48. Glatfelter has a 1-year low of $12.33 and a 1-year high of $18.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.82.

Glatfelter ( NYSE:GLT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Glatfelter had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $334.46 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Glatfelter’s dividend payout ratio is 350.02%.

In other Glatfelter news, Director Bruce Brown bought 3,750 shares of Glatfelter stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.60 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dante C. Parrini bought 10,000 shares of Glatfelter stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $134,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLT. Wilen Investment Management CORP. increased its position in Glatfelter by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 2,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Glatfelter in the third quarter worth $34,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Glatfelter in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Glatfelter by 150.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Glatfelter by 42.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Glatfelter Company Profile (Get Rating)

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Fibers, Airlaid Materials, and Spunlace. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wraps, and other consumer product applications; composite laminates consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, home, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Glatfelter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glatfelter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.