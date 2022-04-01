Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) Stock Position Raised by LVZ Inc.

LVZ Inc. lifted its stake in Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the quarter. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in Global Industrial were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Industrial by 106.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Global Industrial in the second quarter worth $152,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Global Industrial in the third quarter worth $206,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Industrial in the third quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Global Industrial during the second quarter worth $296,000. 30.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Global Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

NYSE GIC traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.03. 663 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,022. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.67 and its 200-day moving average is $37.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.63. Global Industrial has a twelve month low of $28.35 and a twelve month high of $45.97.

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. Global Industrial had a return on equity of 50.18% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $262.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Global Industrial will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Global Industrial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Global Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

Global Industrial Co engages in direct marketing of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies. It sells an array of industrial and general business hard goods and supplies and to a lesser extent products that would fall into the generally recognizable category of maintenance, repair and operational (“MRO“) products.

