Global X Hydrogen ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDR) Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Global X Hydrogen ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDR – Get Rating) were down 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.06 and last traded at $19.06. Approximately 36,898 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 52,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.17.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.69.

Get Global X Hydrogen ETF alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X Hydrogen ETF stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Hydrogen ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.39% of Global X Hydrogen ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Hydrogen ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Hydrogen ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.