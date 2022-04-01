GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GN Store Nord A/S offers medical hearing instruments, professional and consumer headsets. The Company’s operating segments include GN Netcom, GN ReSound and Others. GN Netcom segment sells hands-free communications solutions in the form of headsets for mobile phones and traditional phones. GN ReSound segment operates within the hearing instrument industry, and produces and sells hearing healthcare instruments and related products. It offers hearing aids and accessories under the ReSound, Beltone and Interton brand names. GN Store Nord A/S is based in Ballerup, Denmark. “

GNNDY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of GN Store Nord A/S from 522.00 to 538.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $405.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GNNDY opened at $146.65 on Wednesday. GN Store Nord A/S has a 12 month low of $129.75 and a 12 month high of $286.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $156.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.97. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.57.

GN Store Nord A/S engages in the telecommunications and hearing instruments business. It operates through GN Hearing, GN Audio, and Other GN segments. The company was founded by Carl Frederik Tietgen on June 1, 1869 and is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark.

