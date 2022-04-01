GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “GN Store Nord A/S offers medical hearing instruments, professional and consumer headsets. The Company’s operating segments include GN Netcom, GN ReSound and Others. GN Netcom segment sells hands-free communications solutions in the form of headsets for mobile phones and traditional phones. GN ReSound segment operates within the hearing instrument industry, and produces and sells hearing healthcare instruments and related products. It offers hearing aids and accessories under the ReSound, Beltone and Interton brand names. GN Store Nord A/S is based in Ballerup, Denmark. “
GNNDY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of GN Store Nord A/S from 522.00 to 538.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $405.50.
GN Store Nord A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)
GN Store Nord A/S engages in the telecommunications and hearing instruments business. It operates through GN Hearing, GN Audio, and Other GN segments. The company was founded by Carl Frederik Tietgen on June 1, 1869 and is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GN Store Nord A/S (GNNDY)
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
- These Are Rock Bottom Prices For Five Below
- 3 Mid-Cap Value Stocks Ready to Run
- Tough Comps and Declining Consumer Sales Makes McCormick a Hold
- Institutional Support Has Paychex On Brink Of New All-Time Highs
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GN Store Nord A/S (GNNDY)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for GN Store Nord A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GN Store Nord A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.