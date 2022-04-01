Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB) Shares Acquired by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB – Get Rating) by 221.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GHYB. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 320.1% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 152,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,664,000 after purchasing an additional 116,486 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,193,000. Fermata Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 122.1% in the third quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 67,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 37,079 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 457,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,919,000 after purchasing an additional 35,890 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 40.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after purchasing an additional 26,058 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA GHYB opened at $47.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.86. Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $45.81 and a 52-week high of $50.51.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.