Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) is LVZ Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

LVZ Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 453,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for approximately 5.8% of LVZ Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $43,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $55,000.

NYSEARCA:GSLC traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,758. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $78.28 and a 1 year high of $95.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.16 and a 200-day moving average of $90.01.

