good natured Products (OTCMKTS:SLGBF) Trading 5.7% Higher

good natured Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGBF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.48 and last traded at $0.47. 3,472 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 26,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

Separately, National Bank Financial assumed coverage on good natured Products in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get good natured Products alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.59.

good natured Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes bioplastics for use in packaging and durable product applications in Canada and the United States. It offers packaging products for baked goods, deli and prepared meals, and fruits and veggies; home and business products, including totes and crates, stacking posts for legal desk trays, vertical file holders, self-stacker desk trays, pencil holders, paper clip dispensers, and recyclers and waste collectors; pallet stretch wraps and resins; compostable take out containers, such as hot cups and lids, plates, carry out boxes, cutlery, and soup bowls and lids; and plastic sheet and film products, including extruded roll stock sheets for thermoformed packaging.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for good natured Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for good natured Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.