Gordon Haskett Trims Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Target Price to $255.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOWGet Rating) had its price objective reduced by Gordon Haskett from $285.00 to $255.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $262.43.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $202.19 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $225.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.73. The company has a market capitalization of $133.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.34. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $182.08 and a 12-month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOWGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.37 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to buyback $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 26.73%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 14,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

