Govi Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.26 Million (GOVI)

Govi (GOVI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 1st. One Govi coin can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00002165 BTC on popular exchanges. Govi has a market capitalization of $12.04 million and $1.26 million worth of Govi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Govi has traded 13.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002192 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00047114 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,350.59 or 0.07342246 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,541.34 or 0.99796092 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00045914 BTC.

Govi Coin Profile

Govi’s total supply is 32,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,185,460 coins. Govi’s official Twitter account is @official_cvi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $GOVI token is a governance token for CVI.CVI operates a permissionless and open-source protocol so any user can take part in the development of the network.CVI includes a decentralized governance component, where holders of the $GOVI token can vote on matters such as the tradable assets, leverage used, deposit amounts, platform fees and more.By staking their $GOVI tokens, $GOVI holders will also share fees from the CVI platform. “

Buying and Selling Govi

