Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 986,900 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the February 28th total of 1,190,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 401,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total transaction of $73,728.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOPE. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 87.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,980,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,592,000 after acquiring an additional 924,263 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,417,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,533,000 after acquiring an additional 83,431 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 38.1% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,389,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,190,000 after acquiring an additional 383,417 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 957,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,093,000 after acquiring an additional 34,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 823,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LOPE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.80.

NASDAQ LOPE traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,307. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.23. Grand Canyon Education has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $115.96.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.01). Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 29.04%. The firm had revenue of $251.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Grand Canyon Education (Get Rating)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.