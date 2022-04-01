Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Receives “Buy” Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Granite Point Mortgage Trust currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.00.

Get Granite Point Mortgage Trust alerts:

NYSE:GPMT opened at $11.12 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.32 and a 200-day moving average of $12.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.88 million, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.39. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $10.67 and a twelve month high of $15.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 87.72%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPMT. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $382,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 76,382.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 12,985 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 577,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,525,000 after acquiring an additional 51,591 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 28,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 276,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after acquiring an additional 6,062 shares during the last quarter. 60.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust (Get Rating)

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.