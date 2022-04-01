Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of GRVY traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.29. The company had a trading volume of 72 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,441. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.47 million, a P/E ratio of 5.05 and a beta of -0.08. Gravity has a 52-week low of $41.20 and a 52-week high of $146.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.01.

Get Gravity alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Gravity during the third quarter worth approximately $2,808,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gravity by 51.2% during the third quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 11,989 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Gravity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,049,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gravity by 227.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 7,057 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Gravity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $428,000. 7.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops, publishes, and distributes online games mainly in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, the Philippines, and internationally. It offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Requiem, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II, as well as Ragnarok Clicker, a Web browser-based role-playing game.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gravity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gravity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.