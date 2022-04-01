GREE (OTCMKTS:GREZF) Sets New 52-Week High at $8.28

GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.28 and last traded at $8.28, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.28.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GREE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.38.
GREE, Inc engages in the operation and development of Internet media services. The company markets with the name GREE, a smart device centered on smartphone with social network system (SNS) functions, social games and other entertainment elements. Its services include games, live entertainment, media, advertising, and investment businesses.
