GREE (OTCMKTS:GREZF) Sets New 52-Week High at $8.28

GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.28 and last traded at $8.28, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.28.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GREE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

Get GREE alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.38.

GREE, Inc engages in the operation and development of Internet media services. The company markets with the name GREE, a smart device centered on smartphone with social network system (SNS) functions, social games and other entertainment elements. Its services include games, live entertainment, media, advertising, and investment businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GREE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GREE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.