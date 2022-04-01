GreenFirst Forest Products (TSE:GFP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of GreenFirst Forest Products (TSE:GFP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a C$3.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of GreenFirst Forest Products stock opened at C$1.99 on Tuesday. GreenFirst Forest Products has a 52-week low of C$1.52 and a 52-week high of C$11.36.
