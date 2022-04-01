Greenidge Generation Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:GREE)

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 24,049 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 844% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,547 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ GREE traded up $2.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.52. The stock had a trading volume of 20,715,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,253. Greenidge Generation has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $60.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GREE. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Greenidge Generation from $82.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Greenidge Generation in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Greenidge Generation from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GREE. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenidge Generation during the 3rd quarter worth $10,581,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Greenidge Generation in the third quarter worth about $6,168,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Greenidge Generation during the 4th quarter worth about $3,283,000. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new position in Greenidge Generation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,856,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Greenidge Generation by 767.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 153,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 135,906 shares in the last quarter. 19.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenidge Generation Holdings, Inc owns and operates a vertically integrated bitcoin mining and power generation facility. It engages in the mining of bitcoin and contributing to the security and transactability of the bitcoin ecosystem while concurrently meeting the power needs of homes and businesses.

