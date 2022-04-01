Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Greenlane Holdings Inc. is a distributor of premium vaporization products and consumption accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. Its customers include smoke shops and regional retail chain stores as well as licensed cannabis cultivators, processors and dispensaries. The company owns and operates direct-to-consumer e-commerce websites in the vaporization products and consumption accessories industry, VaporNation.com and VapeWorld.com. Greenlane Holdings Inc. is based in Boca Raton, United States. “

GNLN has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Greenlane from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Greenlane from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Greenlane from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Greenlane presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.76.

Shares of GNLN opened at $0.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Greenlane has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $6.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.24.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenlane during the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Greenlane during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,038,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenlane during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Greenlane by 47.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 11,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Greenlane by 5.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 736,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 34,953 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

