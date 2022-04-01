Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 14,854 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,411,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 203.7% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 180 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 248.1% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 188 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cigna news, EVP Everett Neville sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.49, for a total value of $1,101,552.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $2,302,780.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,601 shares of company stock worth $3,576,695 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna stock traded up $5.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $245.07. 45,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,737,057. The business’s 50 day moving average is $233.39 and its 200 day moving average is $221.62. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $191.74 and a 52 week high of $272.81. The company has a market capitalization of $78.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.68 by $0.09. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 28.46%.

CI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cigna from $238.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.26.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

