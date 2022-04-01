Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 461,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000,000 after purchasing an additional 117,187 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 304,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,132,000 after purchasing an additional 12,283 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $806,000. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ:VNQI traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $52.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,816. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.55. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $48.82 and a 12-month high of $60.88.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.