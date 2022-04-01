Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Has $1.80 Million Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,686 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,262 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of F. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 139.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,186,898 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $30,966,000 after acquiring an additional 7,682,784 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Ford Motor by 27.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,119,697 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $355,695,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447,109 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ford Motor by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 266,501,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,773,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,484,696 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,000,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $70,800,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 194.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 2,900,839 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,077,000 after buying an additional 1,914,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

In other Ford Motor news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 267,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $4,499,986.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE F traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,289,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,586,203. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $11.14 and a 1-year high of $25.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.66 and its 200-day moving average is $18.29.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). Ford Motor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 9.03%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on F. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.62.

Ford Motor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.