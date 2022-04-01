Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 48,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Oshkosh makes up about 0.5% of Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $5,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OSK. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Oshkosh during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 373.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 301.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSK traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.91. 14,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,120. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.21 and a 200-day moving average of $110.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.42. Oshkosh Co. has a 52 week low of $95.79 and a 52 week high of $137.47.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is 25.08%.

In related news, SVP Thomas P. Hawkins sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $393,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oshkosh currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.65.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

