Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Sells 410 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,492 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,463 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 13,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $132.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,323. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.08 and a 52 week high of $137.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.58. The stock has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of 39.77 and a beta of 1.14.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 3.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.36%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PWR. B. Riley raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $122.00 to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.36.

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 14,595 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total value of $1,614,936.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $337,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,034 shares of company stock worth $2,378,756. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

