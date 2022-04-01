Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Sells 661 Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adient were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adient by 792.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adient by 36,420.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Adient by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adient by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adient in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Adient in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Adient from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Adient from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays downgraded Adient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adient presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

Shares of ADNT traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.70. The stock had a trading volume of 23,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,260. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.54. Adient plc has a twelve month low of $30.53 and a twelve month high of $53.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.46). Adient had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Adient plc will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adient plc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's seating solutions include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

